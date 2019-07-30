North Korean launch earlier Wednesday was two short range ballistic missiles

According to ABC news citing US officials





The projectiles flow 240 – 330 km according to Yonhap news. They add:

projectiles launched by North Korea were different type from previous weapons

The Japan defense minister said that if the North Korean launch was "ballistic missiles", that would violate UN resolutions and be very regrettable.







ForexLive I am not not sure if the "short range ballistice missiles" are in violation (i.e., is it only long range ballistic missiles). In any case, Japan is never comfortable with North Korea firing anything over or near their country.

the North Korean launch early Wednesday was two short range ballistic missiles. This is according to US officials.