Nvidia earnings come in at him $2.18 vs. $1.97 estimate

Earnings-per-share $2.18 vs. $1.97 estimate



Revenues $3.87 billion vs. estimate of $3.66 billion



Adjusted gross margin comes in at 66% which is spot on with the estimates



Sees third-quarter revenue at $4.4 billion plus or -2% vs. estimate of $3.96 billion



2nd quarter data center revenue $1.75 billion vs. estimate of $1.62 billion



Gaming center revenues $1.65B vs. estimate of $1.41 billion



Nvidia shares are trading down about $1.50 from the closing level of $485.54 in volatile trading

