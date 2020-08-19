Nvidia earnings come in at him $2.18 vs. $1.97 estimate
Nvidia shares closed at $485.54 down $4.89 or -1%
- Earnings-per-share $2.18 vs. $1.97 estimate
- Revenues $3.87 billion vs. estimate of $3.66 billion
- Adjusted gross margin comes in at 66% which is spot on with the estimates
- Sees third-quarter revenue at $4.4 billion plus or -2% vs. estimate of $3.96 billion
- 2nd quarter data center revenue $1.75 billion vs. estimate of $1.62 billion
- Gaming center revenues $1.65B vs. estimate of $1.41 billion
Nvidia shares are trading down about $1.50 from the closing level of $485.54 in volatile trading