NYC Mayor De Blasio says April will be worse than March for the coronavirus in the city

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mayor of New York City says Trump is wrong. NYC is looking at months not weeks before improvement.

Having a reality-based leader in NY at this time is quite helpful. 

DB says 14,776 COVID-19 cases in NY
  • 131 deaths
As a summary, NY is one of the states in the US that have stay-at-home orders in place:
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
Latest from outside the US is that India has announced a lockdown of its population, all 1.3bn people. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose