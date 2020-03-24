NYC Mayor De Blasio says April will be worse than March for the coronavirus in the city

Mayor of New York City says Trump is wrong. NYC is looking at months not weeks before improvement.



Having a reality-based leader in NY at this time is quite helpful.







DB says 14,776 COVID-19 cases in NY

131 deaths

As a summary, NY is one of the states in the US that have stay-at-home orders in place:

California



Connecticut



Delaware



Hawaii



Illinois



Indiana



Louisiana



Massachusetts



Michigan



New Jersey



New York



Ohio



Oregon



Washington



West Virginia



Latest from outside the US is that India has announced a lockdown of its population, all 1.3bn people.



