NZ data - Credit card spending for July -1.8% m/m (prior +1.5%)

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Gold eases back below $1,500 as risk mood holds more positive on the day
-
Cable inches lower towards a test of the 100-hour moving average
-
What does the cable picture look like ahead of European trading?
-
AUD levels for the session ahead - support, resistance
-
US stock indices go out near the lows for the day
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday August 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday August 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
AUD levels for the session ahead (watch out for jobs report volatility)
Central Banks
-
BOJ confirms that deputy governor Wakatabe will be attending Jackson Hole symposium
-
Data shows central banks continue to accumulate gold, buying even as prices rise
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0433 (vs. yesterday at 7.0454)
-
More from the RBNZ's Assistant Governor Hawkesby on the impact of the 50bp interest rate cut
-
Here's a call for a September and December Federal Reserve rate cut