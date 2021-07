New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for June

Heavy Traffic index up 1.2% on the month vs. the prior -6.2% m/m

The Heavy traffic (trucks and buses) index primarily reflects the movement of goods



Light traffic index -1.4% m/m

The light traffic index is about the movement of people





NZD not much moved.

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth. The index has been impacted by the cessation of international tourism.