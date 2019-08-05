NZ Treasury says increased the downside risk to near-term GDP growth forecasts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Monthly Economic Indicators July 2019 from NZ Treasury

In summary (bolding mine):

  • Weak domestic business confidence and global concerns weigh on GDP growth prospects
  • Household confidence remains resilient, supporting consumption outlook
  • Fuel, food and rent drive consumer price inflation
  • Ongoing trade uncertainty weighed on global business activity in the June quarter
  • Global consumer spending holds up, supported by rising wages and solid labour markets

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose