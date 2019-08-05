NZ Treasury says increased the downside risk to near-term GDP growth forecasts
New Zealand Monthly Economic Indicators July 2019 from NZ Treasury
In summary (bolding mine):
- Weak domestic business confidence and global concerns weigh on GDP growth prospects
- Household confidence remains resilient, supporting consumption outlook
- Fuel, food and rent drive consumer price inflation
- Ongoing trade uncertainty weighed on global business activity in the June quarter
- Global consumer spending holds up, supported by rising wages and solid labour markets