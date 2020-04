The Trump rally fades





Trump's talk about 10-15 million barrels per day of Saudi/Russian oil cuts has been picked apart in record time. I've been doing my share.





The toughest fact of all is that even with 15 mbpd of cuts, crude might still be 20 mbpd oversupplied. It's truly a hopeless situation for crude.





Not even the President of the United States is more powerful than the market. At least not for long.