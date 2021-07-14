Oil - OPEC Saudis & UAE rift - but even bigger cracks within the organization loom
Check out this article from Platts, its an opinion piece and points to supply issues within OPEC.
- plans by the OPEC+ group to lift production could run into many members' practical limits on how much crude they are able to pump
- Internal disruptions, political disputes, underinvestment and US sanctions have all contributed to many countries' inability or unwillingness to drill new wells and invest in infrastructure to keep growing their crude flows.
Link to Platts is here, appears to be ungated and worth checking out.