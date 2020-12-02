OPEC+ decision is expected Thursday - gradual taper in cuts?

OPEC+ (which is OPEC plus Russia really) talks are expected to conclude today, 3 December 2020 

Reports so far suggest:
  • negotiations have made progress
  • but there is still no firm guarantee of a deal
  • Russia is said to be ready to agree on gentler easing of curbs
  • discussions are centred on proposals for a gradual easing of output cuts over several months, its not clear when such a 'tapering' would begin
Without a deal being reached the current plan at present is for output to be hiked from January 1 by  1.9 million barrels a day.

I'll be keeping an eye out for any further info I can get. As for timing of the deciison (if there is one!), that too is vague, perhaps late Europe afternoon. 

