OPEC forecasts global oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022

The report is here . The message is that the oil market is a bit tighter but nothing here is a big surprise. The next real catalyst is oil company budgets for next year. Some preliminary indications are starting to come out and it looks like discipline and deleveraging remains the theme. I'd be surprised if that changes. The finance community has cut off oil and governments aren't doing it any favors so they're paying down debt as fast as they can. The flipside of that is that under-investment is going to be a huge problem and demand is still rising.