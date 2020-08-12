OPEC lowers global oil demand forecast

The latest forecasts in OPEC's monthly report





OPEC now sees 2020 world oil demand down by 9.06 mbpd compared to a drop of 8.95 mbpd in the previous monthly report.





They say the second-half outlook points to the need for continued efforts to support a rebalancing in the market through OPEC+ adjustments.





With that, they cut their forecast for OPEC crude by 400K bpd this year and 500K bpd in 2021. Part of that is due to higher non-OPEC supply.



Crude is unmoved by the news and up 59-cents to $42.20/barrel on the day.





The main worry for oil is that OPEC starts to ramp up production again. Non-OPEC producers are filling in gaps from the huge cuts and that's not going to fly forever.

