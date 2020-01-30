OPEC+ may move up its meeting to early February - report

OPEC ready to cut again?

Saudi Arabia has opened discussions on moving up the OPEC+ meeting from March to early February because of the oil price slide, according to four sources cited by Reuters.





No final decision has been made and Iran could oppose the move. They also said Russia wasn't keen on the idea.





Lost in all the fear about coronavirus is the shutdown in Libya. Or alternatively -- even the shut down in Libya isn't allaying the fears of a demand drop due to millions of Chinese quarantined and staying off the roads and out of factories.

