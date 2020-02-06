OPEC+ recommendation reportedly said to await Russia's final position

Reuters reports, citing OPEC+ sources on the matter





To be fair, Russia has been largely reluctant to get on board with prolonging the existing set of output cuts already. So, to expect them to agree to further cuts is a tall order.







Oil isn't really liking the news as Brent is now lower on the day while WTI has pared gains to fall towards $51 now, off highs of $52.20 seen earlier.