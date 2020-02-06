OPEC+ recommendation reportedly said to await Russia's final position
Reuters reports, citing OPEC+ sources on the matterThis relates to the 600k bpd output cuts recommendation made earlier, with no firm decision being made on an emergency meeting for now. The sources are saying that Russia needs more time to assess its position in light of recent developments.
To be fair, Russia has been largely reluctant to get on board with prolonging the existing set of output cuts already. So, to expect them to agree to further cuts is a tall order.
Oil isn't really liking the news as Brent is now lower on the day while WTI has pared gains to fall towards $51 now, off highs of $52.20 seen earlier.