Pelosi asked by moderate Democratic members to breakup relief bill
Moderate Democrats want to deal with 2 separate packagesModerate Democrats are asking House leader Pelosi to break up the relief bill. The 1st would be a pandemic vaccine package. The 2nd would focus on economic stimulus.
Pres. Biden met with Republican leaders last week and they proposed a $600 billion deal. Biden has said that he would consider being more selective as far as a stimulus checks are concerned, but still wants to go big.
The good news is that there is discussions going on, which hopefully lead to some sort of agreement.