Pelosi asked by moderate Democratic members to breakup relief bill

Moderate Democrats want to deal with 2 separate packages





Pres. Biden met with Republican leaders last week and they proposed a $600 billion deal. Biden has said that he would consider being more selective as far as a stimulus checks are concerned, but still wants to go big.







The good news is that there is discussions going on, which hopefully lead to some sort of agreement.

Moderate Democrats are asking House leader Pelosi to break up the relief bill. The 1st would be a pandemic vaccine package. The 2nd would focus on economic stimulus.