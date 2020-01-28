UK PM Johnson gives Huawei limited role in 5G
PM Johnson approves Huawei limited role in building parts for 5G.
- Huawei to have limited role in 5G
- Huawei new restrictions it should be placed on the use of high risk vendors in the UK's 5G
- To be excluded from sensitive geographic location such as nuclear sites and military bases
- involvement overall, the would be capped at 35%
PM Johnson will visit the US and begin trade negotiations next week. US Sec. of State Pompei to visit in the UK tomorrow. The news will likely not be viewed favorably by Pres. Trump and his administration who feel that Huawei would steal secrets. By giving a role, it could scale back intelligence cooperation between the US and the UK.
The GBPUSD is looking to test the session low at 1.30031. The pair is currently trading at 1.3005.