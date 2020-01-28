UK PM Johnson gives Huawei limited role in 5G

Huawei to have limited role in 5G

Huawei new restrictions it should be placed on the use of high risk vendors in the UK's 5G

To be excluded from sensitive geographic location such as nuclear sites and military bases

involvement overall, the would be capped at 35%



PM Johnson will visit the US and begin trade negotiations next week. US Sec. of State Pompei to visit in the UK tomorrow. The news will likely not be viewed favorably by Pres. Trump and his administration who feel that Huawei would steal secrets. By giving a role, it could scale back intelligence cooperation between the US and the UK.