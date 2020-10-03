Polls show Trump trailing in Florida and Pennsylvania

The latest polls





We're one month away from the election today and that means the polls will be non-stop.







The New York Times and Sienna College are out with polls in a pair of states that Trump won in 2016. He will almost assuredly need to win them again to repeat.





Pennsylvania:

Biden 49%

Trump 42%

Spread +7



Florida:

Biden 47%

Trump 42%

Spread +5

The polls were done after the debates but before the coronavirus announcement. An adjoining polls showed 65% disapproved of Trump's conduct in the debate (including 33% of people who identified as Trump supporters) compared to 37% for Biden.





On a more-granular level, Biden led among voters over 65 and in the suburbs.





Polls released Friday:





