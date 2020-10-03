Polls show Trump trailing in Florida and Pennsylvania

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest polls

The latest polls
We're one month away from the election today and that means the polls will be non-stop.

The New York Times and Sienna College are out with polls in a pair of states that Trump won in 2016. He will almost assuredly need to win them again to repeat.

Pennsylvania:
  • Biden 49%
  • Trump 42%
  • Spread +7
Florida:
  • Biden 47%
  • Trump 42%
  • Spread +5
The polls were done after the debates but before the coronavirus announcement. An adjoining polls showed 65% disapproved of Trump's conduct in the debate (including 33% of people who identified as Trump supporters) compared to 37% for Biden.

On a more-granular level, Biden led among voters over 65 and in the suburbs.

Polls released Friday:

General election:
  • Biden 49, Trump 46 - IBD/TIPP
  • Biden 47, Trump 40 - HarrisX
Arizona:
  • Biden 50, Trump 46 - USA Today

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose