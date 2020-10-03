Polls show Trump trailing in Florida and Pennsylvania
The latest polls
We're one month away from the election today and that means the polls will be non-stop.
The New York Times and Sienna College are out with polls in a pair of states that Trump won in 2016. He will almost assuredly need to win them again to repeat.
Pennsylvania:
- Biden 49%
- Trump 42%
- Spread +7
Florida:
- Biden 47%
- Trump 42%
- Spread +5
The polls were done after the debates but before the coronavirus announcement. An adjoining polls showed 65% disapproved of Trump's conduct in the debate (including 33% of people who identified as Trump supporters) compared to 37% for Biden.
On a more-granular level, Biden led among voters over 65 and in the suburbs.
Polls released Friday:
General election:
- Biden 49, Trump 46 - IBD/TIPP
- Biden 47, Trump 40 - HarrisX
Arizona:
- Biden 50, Trump 46 - USA Today