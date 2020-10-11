Pres Trump: "Looks like" I am immune
Speaking on Fox News interview
Pres Trump on Fox News says:
- "It looks like" I am immune
- In very good shape
- He's no longer taking medication
- Is having a hard time with Pelosi on stimulus talks
Other Sunday morning chatter out of Washington includes:
WH economic advisor Kudlow:
- Stimulus talks expected to continue in the days ahead
- US recovery does not depend on stimulus
- Would be thrilled with 20% 2nd half economy rebound
- Mnuchin may still increase stimulus offer
SC Senator Lindsay Graham. Graham, a confidant and golfing buddy of Pres. Trump is in a dog fight for another term vs Jamie Harrison (1% separates the two candidates):
- He's tested negative for Covid last week
- Trump is right to want a larger stimulus package
- Senate can easily confirm Barrett before the election.