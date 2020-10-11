Pres Trump: "Looks like" I am immune

Speaking on Fox News interview

Pres Trump on Fox News says:
  • "It looks like" I am immune
  • In very good shape
  • He's no longer taking medication
  • Is having a hard time with Pelosi on stimulus talks
Other Sunday morning chatter out of Washington includes:

WH economic advisor Kudlow:
  • Stimulus talks expected to continue in the days ahead
  • US recovery does not depend on stimulus
  • Would be thrilled with 20% 2nd half economy rebound
  • Mnuchin may still increase stimulus offer
SC Senator Lindsay Graham.  Graham, a confidant and golfing buddy of Pres. Trump is in a dog fight for another term vs Jamie Harrison (1% separates the two candidates):
  • He's tested negative for Covid last week
  • Trump is right to want a larger stimulus package
  • Senate can easily confirm Barrett before the election.  
