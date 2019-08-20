Reports of firming China demand for commodity imports

Noting some remarks from resource mining giant BHP earlier today (profit report accompanied by comments from Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie).

US - China trade dispute has dampened global economic growth

has not yet affected Chinese demand for BHP's commodities such as iron ore, copper and coal in China

"There's obviously been a slight cooling in appetite based on some of the concerns we have seen in the short-term for the global economy. We are not without some consideration as to what might be around the corner"

So, upbeat but wary I guess is the in bref version.





Should be AUD supportive.





