Reports of firming China demand for commodity imports

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Noting some remarks from resource mining giant BHP earlier today (profit report accompanied by comments from Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie).

  • US - China trade dispute has dampened global economic growth
  • has not yet affected Chinese demand for BHP's commodities such as iron ore, copper and coal in China
  • "There's obviously been a slight cooling in appetite based on some of the concerns we have seen in the short-term for the global economy. We are not without some consideration as to what might be around the corner"
So, upbeat but wary I guess is the in bref version.

Should be AUD supportive. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose