Response to the Australian Q4 Construction work data earlier today, a weak end to a weak year
Westpac on the data out earlier, which was a big disappointment:
Westpac:
- a weak end to what was a weak year for the construction sector.
- Disruptions from the bushfires may have added to the weakness in the quarter - although it is notable that sizeable falls were evident in all states
(not all states were impacted by the fires)
- home building downturn continues
- For private infrastructure, the turning point remains elusive
- uptrend in public works has resumed
As to implications for broader economic growth, with the construction sector representing around 13% of the economy, the 3% drop in work in the December quarter will have a material direct impact.