Response to the Australian Q4 Construction work data earlier today, a weak end to a weak year

Westpac on the data out earlier, which was a big disappointment:

Westpac:

a weak end to what was a weak year for the construction sector.



Disruptions from the bushfires may have added to the weakness in the quarter - although it is notable that sizeable falls were evident in all states

(not all states were impacted by the fires)





home building downturn continues

For private infrastructure, the turning point remains elusive

uptrend in public works has resumed









As to implications for broader economic growth, with the construction sector representing around 13% of the economy, the 3% drop in work in the December quarter will have a material direct impact.

