Response to the Australian Q4 Construction work data earlier today, a weak end to a weak year

Westpac on the data out earlier, which was a big disappointment:

Westpac:
  • a weak end to what was a weak year for the construction sector.
  • Disruptions from the bushfires may have added to the weakness in the quarter - although it is notable that sizeable falls were evident in all states
(not all states were impacted by the fires)

  • home building downturn continues
  • For private infrastructure, the turning point remains elusive
  • uptrend in public works has resumed


As to implications for broader economic growth, with the construction sector representing around 13% of the economy, the 3% drop in work in the December quarter will have a material direct impact.
