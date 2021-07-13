Reuters Tankan report for July, manufacturers sentiment improved, services drop

Reuters Tanakan aims to provide the same information monthly as the Bank of Japan's quarterly report of the same name.

Japanese manufacturers' business confidence rose in July to hit a more than two-and-a-half-year high

25 vs. 22 in June

boost from strong confidence at car, chemical and metal products makers

negative conditions in the textiles and paper sector

Service-sector index

-3 in July vs 0 in June

The Reuters Tankan index readings are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Survey conducted June 30-July 9

survey of 503 large- and mid-sized companies of which 257 firms responded



