Reuters Tankan report for July, manufacturers sentiment improved, services drop
Reuters Tanakan aims to provide the same information monthly as the Bank of Japan's quarterly report of the same name.
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence rose in July to hit a more than two-and-a-half-year high
- 25 vs. 22 in June
- boost from strong confidence at car, chemical and metal products makers
- negative conditions in the textiles and paper sector
Service-sector index
- -3 in July vs 0 in June
---
The Reuters Tankan index readings are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.
- Survey conducted June 30-July 9
- survey of 503 large- and mid-sized companies of which 257 firms responded