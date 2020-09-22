Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September 21 vs. 12 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September 2020









The Richmond Fed manufacturing index increase to 21 vs. 12 estimate September 2018 1 index reached 27.



Prior report +18



services index comes in at 6 vs. 2 in August

shipment index comes in at 13 vs. 22 last month

new orders 27 vs. 15 last month

backlog of orders 15 vs. 6 last month

capacity utilization 21 vs. 15 last month

number of employees 23 vs. 17 last month

wages 13 vs. 13 last month

availability of skilled labor -20 vs. -21 last month

average workweek 21 vs. 14 last month

price is paid 1.91% vs. 1.62% last month

prices received 0.93% vs. 1.43% last month



The composite index climbed from 18 in August to 21 in September, buoyed by increases in the indicators for new orders and employment. The third component index-shipments- decreased but remained positive, suggesting continued expansion. Survey results also reflected improvement in local business conditions and increased capital spending. Overall, respondents were optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the next six months.



Results reflected higher employment among many survey participants in September and suggested several manufacturers raised wages over the month. Firms struggled to find workers with the necessary skills. Respondents expected to see a continued rise in employment and wages.



The average growth rate of prices paid by surveyed manufacturers rose in September, while that of prices received fell, widening the gap between the two. On average, firms expected growth rates of both prices paid and prices received to rise in the near future

