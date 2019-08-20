Risk mood still tepid at the start of the European morning

Equities a little softer as bond yields hold a tad lower









That is keeping the yen a bit on the front foot with USD/JPY at session lows around 106.43 with the franc also slightly bid at 0.9800 against the dollar.





There isn't much to shake things up on the economic calendar so keep your attention to the risk mood to dictate trading sentiment during the session.







ForexLive

Much like before, I would say keep an eye on the bond market as a further drop in yields might spark more cautious/defensive flows into the likes of the yen and franc.

European stocks have turned a tad lower while US futures are still flat on the day currently. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are holding lower as well with 10-year yields down to session lows, weaker by 2.4 bps to 1.582%.