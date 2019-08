US stocks give back a big portion of gains

Less-dovish comments from Bullard and the potential for human rights sanctions against China rattled risk trades.





The S&P 500 has pared the gain to 13 points from 2858 from a high of 2873. Treasury yields have also given up around 2 basis points of gains across the curve.





Worries could turns to fears in short order. Gold has also found a bid and is up $5 to $1469.