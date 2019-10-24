Risks tilted to the upside for the EUR today?
ECB in focus
The ECB meet today prior to the meeting we have French and German services and manufacturing PMI's. Recently the EUR has been supported by a weaker USD and hopes for a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU which has led to EURUSD strength. The rate statement today should give some more direction for the EUR and risks are tilted to the upside as the bearish case for the Euro is firmly established. One scenario I am looking for is if we get a recovery in PMI data, and the ECB rate statement is more optimistic than the market is expecting then we should see some more sustained EUR/USD strength. So, for more EURUSD strength we would need:
- Good /expected PMI's
- A more upbeat rate statement
- Continued movement towards a Brexit deal
- PoorPMI's
- A downbeat rate statement
- Continued Brexit uncertainty