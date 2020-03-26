RKI reports 36,508 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 4,954 cases from yesterday

The tally here is for number of confirmed cases

That is roughly a 16% increase in the overall figure, although Germany has seen more than 3,500 recoveries already.

If you want to look at the positive (as morbid as it sounds) side of things, at least the mortality rate remains low with the number of deaths increasing from 149 yesterday to 198 today. That puts the mortality rate at around 0.5%.
