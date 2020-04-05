RUMOUR that UK PM Johnson put on ventilator support
Please note this is an unconfirmed rumour concerning the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
What we do know is:
- GBP lower in early (very early) Asia morning as UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital
- UK PM Johnson to remain in hospital overnight. Monday's Covid-19 meeting will be chaired by Raab
The Guardian, UK press, report that Johnson's doctors are concerned about the PM;s breathing.
The rumour of ventilator support is not from The Guardian. RIA link here (you'll need to translate it). Rumours can move markets. If this is news to you, welcome to FX.
Let's hope BoJo is back on his feet quickly.