RUMOUR that UK PM Johnson put on ventilator support

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Please note this is an unconfirmed rumour concerning the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What we do know is:
The Guardian, UK press, report that Johnson's doctors are concerned about the PM;s breathing.

The rumour of ventilator support is not from The Guardian. RIA link here (you'll need to translate it). Rumours can move markets. If this is news to you, welcome to FX. 

Let's hope BoJo is back on his feet quickly. 




