Salvini reportedly threatens to pull ministers unless government vote soon
Il Messaggero reportsThe report says that Salvini may threaten to pull his ministers from the government if the parliamentary debate over his proposed no-confidence motion is delayed until next week. The move here is basically trying to force prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, to step down.
For some context, Salvini is pushing for the vote this week in order to try and set up fresh elections after the summer but opposition parties are less keen to play ball.