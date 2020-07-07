Scope for further AUD strength as RBA refrained from Mentioning FX - MUFG

MUFG Research flags a scope for a higher AUD in light of this week's RBA July policy meeting.

"It was also notable that the RBA did not mention the Australian dollar in contrast to the RBNZ's latest policy update. It suggests that the RBA is less concerned by the stronger Australian dollar. In recent comments RBA Governor Lowe noted that it is hard to argue that the Australian dollar is overvalued," MUFG notes.

"It leaves room for the Australian to strengthen further in the near-term. The next key resistance levels are at 0.7000 and then the 10th June high at 0.7063," MUFG adds.

