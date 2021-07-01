Commerce Sec. Raimondo

unemployment benefits were always meant to be temporary



The US just doesn't do enough chipmaking in the US



US makes about 10% of the world chip market down from 1/3



Need to reinvest have indigenous chip manufacturing



CHina Xi speech is a lot of bluster and rhetoric

Will do everything we can to make sure US companies are treated fairly



US needs to invest in infrastructure in research and development. We need to play our game and be a strong America



Human right's issues in China are unacceptable. The key is working with our allies.



Ultimately it would take the allied countries to stop clear and unjust inhumane actions



Eager to reopen international travelers as quickly, safely as possible Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Commerce Sec. Armando is on CNBC saying: