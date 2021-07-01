Sec. Raimondo: Unemployment benefits were always meant to be temporary

Commerce Sec. Raimondo
Commerce Sec. Armando is on CNBC saying:
- unemployment benefits were always meant to be temporary
- The US just doesn't do enough chipmaking in the US
- US makes about 10% of the world chip market down from 1/3
- Need to reinvest have indigenous chip manufacturing
- CHina Xi speech is a lot of bluster and rhetoric
- Will do everything we can to make sure US companies are treated fairly
- US needs to invest in infrastructure in research and development. We need to play our game and be a strong America
- Human right's issues in China are unacceptable. The key is working with our allies.
- Ultimately it would take the allied countries to stop clear and unjust inhumane actions
- Eager to reopen international travelers as quickly, safely as possible