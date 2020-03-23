Senate lacks votes to advance stimulus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Vote ongoing but not enough votes

The vote is currently 44 in favor and 42 against. It needs 60 votes and there are 5 Republican Senators now in quarantine.

This isn't the main vote but it doesn't look like we're going to get a main vote.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned this could happen earlier today but said there will be a deal passed quickly once there is a bi-partisan deal.

It doesn't look like this is going to happen today and Republicans don't have much leverage with so many Senators quarantined.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose