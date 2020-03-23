Senate lacks votes to advance stimulus

Vote ongoing but not enough votes

The vote is currently 44 in favor and 42 against. It needs 60 votes and there are 5 Republican Senators now in quarantine.







This isn't the main vote but it doesn't look like we're going to get a main vote.





Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned this could happen earlier today but said there will be a deal passed quickly once there is a bi-partisan deal.





It doesn't look like this is going to happen today and Republicans don't have much leverage with so many Senators quarantined.

