Senate to vote on debt limit deal later

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

There will be a few hours of jibber-jabbering first

This is from NBC's congressional reporter, who says there is a deal to raise the debt limit.

  •  3 hours of debate controlled by Republican Sen Lee
  • 1 hour controlled by Dems
  • Then cloture vote. (60 votes needed)
  • then Senate immediately vote on final passage
There's a tail risk here that Republicans vote it down, causing a real mess in markets until they decide they've made enough noise and then vote again tomorrow or soon afterwards.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose