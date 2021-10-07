Senate to vote on debt limit deal later
There will be a few hours of jibber-jabbering first
This is from NBC's congressional reporter, who says there is a deal to raise the debt limit.
- 3 hours of debate controlled by Republican Sen Lee
- 1 hour controlled by Dems
- Then cloture vote. (60 votes needed)
- then Senate immediately vote on final passage
There's a tail risk here that Republicans vote it down, causing a real mess in markets until they decide they've made enough noise and then vote again tomorrow or soon afterwards.