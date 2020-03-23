Singapore core inflation falls for the first time in a decade

Deflation risks are going to be a concern in the aftermath of the virus outbreak

The market may be consumed by headlines surrounding the virus outbreak and global shutdowns, but one major issue that we will be faced with when all this is said and done is the fear of prolonged deflationary pressures across the globe.





Singapore's latest consumer price inflation readings aren't looking too pretty as we see core prices fall - instead of showing growth - for the first time since 2010.





It perhaps is a sign of things to come elsewhere around the world so expect central banks to still have very much to do even after we have braved through the virus pandemic.



