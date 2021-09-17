Singapore equity market news - package of programs includes $1.1bn investment fund
Singapore is seeking to attract high-growth local and overseas companies to raise capital on Singapore Exchange.
Singapore's ministry of trade and industry& state investor Temasek will set up a co-investment fund to invest in late-stage private funding and IPOs of high-growth firms, to cement their listings in Singapore.
- first tranche of SGD1.5bn (US$1.1bon) of capital
- also a new 'Growth IPO Fund' to invest in later-stage companies, typically at two or more funding rounds away from a public listing