Latest data released by the SNB - 14 June 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 630.8 bn vs CHF 632.2 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Little change in overall sight deposits on the week but keep an eye on this space moving forward with EUR/CHF treading water below 1.0900 and testing its 200-day moving average currently.





That is likely to prompt the SNB to be more active after weeks/months of taking it slow.