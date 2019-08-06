South Korea fin min says to take pre-emptive market stabilisation measures in case of herd behaviour

Reuters headlines on remarks out of SK on market volatility: 

  • will take all efforts for market stabilisation
  • will take quick and bold measures at right time
  • to take pre-emptiv market stabilisation measures in case of herd behaviour seen in market

Also:

  • to actively act to minimize damages caused by Japan's export curbs

