South Korea fin min says to take pre-emptive market stabilisation measures in case of herd behaviour
Reuters headlines on remarks out of SK on market volatility:
- will take all efforts for market stabilisation
- will take quick and bold measures at right time
- to take pre-emptiv market stabilisation measures in case of herd behaviour seen in market
- to actively act to minimize damages caused by Japan's export curbs