Total number of confirmed cases rise from 56,188 to 64,059 cases

That is a jump of 7,871 new cases or a 14% increase. The good news is that the percentage increase in the number of cases is starting to slow down, compared to the 18% increase yesterday and the 20% increase the day before.





However, the bad news is that the number of deaths continues to rise and that brings the overall tally to 4,858 deaths as of today. The mortality rate in Spain is roughly 7.5%.





Among the 64,059 cases confirmed so far, there are 9,357 recoveries reported.