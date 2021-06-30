Switzerland June Credit Suisse investor sentiment 51.3 vs 72.2 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland


Much like the KOF reading earlier, there is some moderation to the indicator here as Swiss investor sentiment falls by quite a bit after a big jump in May. That said, the current conditions reading is better than it was last month; 43.6 in June vs 22.3 in May.

The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.

