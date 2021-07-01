Talk of a proposal for OPEC+ to ease production cuts gradually by 400k bpd per month from Aug to Dec
The proposal is for a 2 million bpd easing of output cuts in Q3 and Q4
This being tweeted by renowned oil market journalist, Amena Bakr:
There is a proposal on the table that will be further discussed to ease 2 million bpd between august and December - sources
So under this proposal, the easing will be 400k per month starting in August till DecemberOil is looking perky as we look towards the OPEC+ meeting now, trading at $75: