The talk is vague but it's weighing on WTI





WTI is threatening $77 after US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about an SPR release and said "It's a tool that's under consideration" at an event.





She was also asked about a ban on US crude exports and said "That's a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well."





This is some hollow jawboning IMO. Oil is at $77 not $120. The US oil industry is struggling.