Texas coronavirus hospitalisations at a record high, again - 7th day in a row

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wear a mask ladies and gentlemen, its not just about protection for yourself but helping stop the spread to others. Simple courtesy (I know, a lot of folks will have to Google what that is). 

Meanwhile in Texas 
  • Covid-19 current Hospitalizations +291 to a record of 8,181. That is the 7th consecutive day to register a new high for hospitalisations. new highs 
  • Coronavirus Cases +3,449 to 195,239 total (Sunday numbers) 
