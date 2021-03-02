The bond market is keeping calmer so far on the day

This is still the key spot to watch in trading this week

Treasuries are little changed in general, with European bonds also not really doing a whole lot so far as we get things underway on the session. 10-year Treasury yields are little changed at 1.413% while 10-year bund yields are flat at -0.34%.









Despite the calm, equities are a little shaky after yesterday's rebound as European stocks are more mixed while US futures are on the softer side at the moment.









The market is still in search for more clues and Fedspeak is going to be a key factor to be mindful of in trading this week. Other central banks have already taken their stance (sort of) as we still await the Fed to share their views more firmly.





We got a taste of what we can maybe expect from Barkin yesterday here but the market will surely be hoping for more confirmation before reacting further.



