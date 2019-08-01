The schedule of events/releases for the Asian session on Friday, August 2
Australia PPI and Retail sales. BOJ meeting minutes from June meeting.
The BOJ will release meeting minute from their June meeting and the Australian PPI and retail sales will be reported.
The bid news for the day will be in the NY session tomorrow when the US employment report will be released with the expectation for 165K vs 224K last week. In Europe retail sales for the EU will be released with Swiss CPI and EU PPI.
Below is the schedule for the Asian session:
- New Zealand ANZ consumer confidence for July MoM. 6 PM ET/2200 GMT. No estimate. Last 2.8%. The index last month was at 122.6
- UK Lloyds Business Barometer for July. 7:01 PM ET/2301 GMT. No est. Last 13
- BOJ meeting minutes of June policy meeting, 7:50 PM ET/2350 GMT
- Japan Monetary Base YoY July, 7:50 PM ET/2350 GMT. Last 4%
- Australia PPI for 2Q QoQ, 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. No est. Last 0.4%. YoY, no est. Last 1.9%
- Australia Retail sales for Jun. 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Est. 0.3% vs 0.1% last month Ex inflation QoQ 2Q, 0.3% vs -0.1% last