The three things to look for showing a return to normal after the COVID-19 outbreak

An extended interview with epidemiologist Larry Brilliant worth reading in full.

Re the 3 things, the world is not going to begin to look normal until three things have happened

we figure out whether the distribution of this virus looks like an iceberg, which is one-seventh above the water, or a pyramid, where we see everything we have a treatment that works, a vaccine or antiviral maybe most important, we begin to see large numbers of people-in particular nurses, home health care providers, doctors, policemen, firemen, and teachers who have had the disease-are immune

More immediately:

By slowing it down or flattening it, we're not going to decrease the total number of cases, we're going to postpone many cases, until we get a vaccine-which we will, because there's nothing in the virology of this vaccine that makes me frightened that we won't get a vaccine in 12 to 18 months.













