The US dollar bid continues

The dollar bid has been relentless today

The US dollar is at the best levels of the day as we ticked towards the end of North American trading.





The dollar bid is the overwhelming broader market narrative today and it helped to spark a reversal in precious metals. Equities though, are relatively sanguine and continue to hold onto most of the gains.







The dollar is now the top performer on the day across G10 FX as it ticks into positive territory against the Swiss franc.













None of the daily charts are particularly notable but the day isn't over yet. Watch out for a dip in equities and more dollar selling late. If that doesn't come, this could be a flow-driven blip. Either way, it's tough to envision this 'strong dollar, strong equities' paradigm lasting for long.