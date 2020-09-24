The US is preparing to take Sudan off state-sponsors of terrorism list
Long story short on this is that if the US does so it will further isolate Iran.
In summary:
- Trump administration preparing to remove Sudan from a list of states that sponsor terrorism
- Sudan has been on the terrorism list since 1993, inclusion on the list restricts access to global assistance
- The NY Times say removal from the list is "widely expected", some time in the next few weeks, ahead of the US election. NYT citing four people with direct knowledge of the plan by the State Department.
- Secretary of State Pompeo has the authority to remove Sudan from the list without congressional approval, he would act in consultation with the White House.
- Trump scored a big win progressing ties between the UAE & Bahrain with Israel. This would be another win for him in the region.
