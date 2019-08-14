The White House's plan to spur growth is to pressure Powell - report

No talks in the White House on how to boost global growth

Damian Paletta at the Washington Post reports:

White House officials have not begun talks about how to deal with mounting problems in the global economy. There are no real discussions of any stimulus, in part because they already cut taxes and boosted spending. Their main tactic is pressure Powell .





That's not exactly encouraging. At this point the Fed cutting rates isn't going to do much, borrowing levels are already ultra-low.

