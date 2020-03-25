Tokyo governor to ask residents to stay indoors this weekend - report

Subscription Confirmed!
A positive headline on pharmaceutical treatments could turn the entire market
Video: USD demand overwhelming, central banks keep plugging the dam
This is where the moral hazard from the 2008 bank bailout becomes extraordinarily costly
These plans to save the economy aren't going to work. Time for Plan B
Gold: Pills against uncertainty
Technical Analysis
The GBP is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable extends gains to over 1% as dollar eases further
Cable continues gradual push higher, but buyers need to do more
EUR/USD keeps higher to start the session, but no clear directional move just yet
AUD/USD reclaims 0.6000 as US stimulus agreement boosts risk sentiment
Central Banks
PBOC in talks to cut bank deposit rate to savers - report
RBA purchases A$900 million of state government notes
The surge in demand for JGBs is linked to that for US dollars
RBA to offer 10bn in USD repo operation tomorrow
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0742 (vs. yesterday at 7.0999)