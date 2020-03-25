Tokyo governor to ask residents to stay indoors this weekend - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports, ahead of Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike's press briefing later

The source report says that Koike will ask residents to refrain from leaving their houses for non-essential business over the weekend and that the Japanese foreign ministry is to request citizens to refrain from all non-urgent overseas travel.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose