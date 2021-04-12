Trade ideas thread - European session 12 April 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is keeping under 1.1900 and centering around its 200-day moving average @ 1.1889, with buyers still in search of a firm break above the figure level.





USD/JPY also seems caught around its 100-hour moving average, now at 109.70, as price action holds around 109.50-60 currently. The low at 109.00 still draws the line in the sand in terms of additional downside for the pair.





Looking at other yen pairs, CAD/JPY looks to see its Friday rebound falter around its 200-hour moving average as sellers look to seize back near-term control on a push below its 100-hour moving average @ 87.22.





AUD/JPY is also staying pressured as sellers are looking to try and push the agenda towards testing the Friday low @ 83.04 next.





Elsewhere, gold is still failing to find much reprieve as investor appetite continues to remain weak. Physical demand looks to be there but ETF positioning suggests that investors are still not willing to dip their toes back in the water in buying up gold.









Monday trading today may be a bit more sluggish with some hints of a pullback looking likely. That is all before we get to the main event from US CPI data tomorrow.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar and yen are leading gains to start the session, with modest moves seen across the board as European traders look to enter the fray.