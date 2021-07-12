Trade ideas thread - European session 12 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are taking a bit of a breather after the big bounce on Friday with 10-year Treasury yields keeping calmer at around 1.35% currently.





It seems like the market is still feeling a bit of a hangover after the final of the Euros yesterday, so that might set up for a bit of a typical summer trading day.





There's much more to follow later in the week and I'll be keeping a watchful eye on the loonie with the BOC policy meeting set to follow on Wednesday.





With CAD/JPY now back above its 100-day moving average, a more hawkish BOC could be the trigger for the pair to springboard higher in the weeks ahead - that is should bond yields find its footing as well during the interim.





What are your views on the market right now?





The dollar is keeping steadier to start the new week, with commodity currencies a little softer but nothing that stands out all too much just yet.