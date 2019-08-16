Trade ideas thread - European session 16 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are holding firmer and Treasury yields are also higher across the curve as we begin the session. As such, the aussie is able to eek out mild gains while the franc is a little on the back foot. Surprisingly, the yen is little changed amid all of this but I reckon it's only a matter of time before things start to move in that regard - especially if risk moves accelerate.





Barring any hiccups from trade headlines, I reckon markets will observe a calmer end to the week before the focus starts to turn towards central banks again next week ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on 22-24 August.







Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing fine as we look to wrap up the trading week today. It's been a quiet and calm start to the day so far with markets siding with a more optimistic risk mood to start the European morning.